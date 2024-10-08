Micaela Shepherd seeks something significantly significant or substantially serious.

TV personality Micaela Schäfer is currently unattached. She's open to a new romance, but she expects a lot from her potential suitor. She'd consider dating a politician as her next partner, and two ex-pro footballers also have a chance with the 40-year-old.

Micaela Schäfer is once again the main attraction at the Erotica trade fair "Venus" in Berlin this year. Before the event, she posed for promotional photos in a sexy dominatrix outfit, complete with a whip, and reality TV star Calvin Klein was her leashed sidekick. However, she has no plans to pursue a relationship with him, as she made clear in an interview with RTL.

"Calvin is charming, but I need something more substantial," she said. She's not interested in dating someone in the same industry as hers and doesn't want to spend her private time discussing reality TV. The reality TV star, whose career began in 2006 with her appearance on the casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel," has set high expectations.

Schäfer wants a serious partner who shares her values. "I've said my next boyfriend will either be a politician or a retired footballer. I've never had a footballer in bed," she told RTL. She's even narrowed down her choices, preferring a "retired footballer because he'll have his own opinions by then." She's set her sights on two potential partners: "Maybe Lothar Matthäus or Michael Ballack."

Schäfer's ideal partner must be skilled in bed

Whether a retired footballer or a politician, Schäfer's perfect match should be "adept in the bedroom." "The man who wants to be with me must truly endure everything in the sexual realm. I've been an erotic model body and soul for 20 years." He should also be well-mannered, have a good sense of humor, and be faithful.

So far, the reality TV nudist hasn't found such a promising partner on apps like Tinder and has since uninstalled them. Perhaps one or two ex-pro footballers or politicians will visit "Venus."

