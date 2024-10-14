Miami's Dolphins team leader anticipates Tua Tagovailoa's return to the field this year following his recent concussion incident.

Tua Tagovailoa has experienced numerous head injuries during his NFL tenure, with the most recent one occurring after he dove for a first down and was hit by Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 2.

Post-collision, the 26-year-old managed to walk off the field unaided.

This incident was just another addition to the series of concussions Tagovailoa suffered in the 2022 season, leading him to contemplate a temporary retreat from football due to the physical toll of these head injuries. He expressed these feelings in 2023.

However, following his most recent head injury, Miami's coach McDaniel showed optimism about Tagovailoa's potential return to the field this season.

"They've maintained a positive outlook. He's still gathering more information this week," McDaniel commented to reporters on Monday. "As for exact timelines, I know he won't be playing this week, but I anticipate seeing him in action on a football field in 2024."

"But the specifics, we'll let the process unfold," McDaniel added. "We'll ensure he stays dedicated this week and reassess afterwards."

Tagovailoa was moved to the reserve/injured list (IR) following his Week 2 concussion, which means he would miss a minimum of four games.

Under NFL rules, Tagovailoa's earliest chance to rejoin action would be the Dolphins' Week 8 home game against the Arizona Cardinals, scheduled for October 27.

In accordance with NFL protocol, players experiencing concussions must undergo a five-step recovery process before practicing again. This procedure takes into account a player's concussion history and the possible future vulnerability to head injuries.

During Tagovailoa's absence, the Dolphins have grappled with two losses and one win, their most recent victory being against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

Following a successful campaign that propelled the Dolphins into the playoffs last year, Tagovailoa signed a four-year contract extension in the offseason, reportedly valued at $212.4 million.

