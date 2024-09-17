Miami teams Tua Tagovailoa off active roster due to most recent head injury incurred.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, using anonymous sources, announce that the decision provides the QB with the chance to collaborate with independent neurologists while he's sidelined for a minimum of 4 games.

According to NFL regulations, Tagovailoa's earliest possibility to rejoin the fray would be during Miami's home clash against the Arizona Cardinals on October 27.

The incident occurred during the Dolphins' 31-10 defeat against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. Tagovailoa left the field following a head-first dive for a first down and a tackle from Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The 26-year-old has a track record of concussions. He endured several incidents in the 2022 season and contemplated leaving football momentarily due to the repercussions of head trauma, as mentioned in 2023.

It's predicted that third-year quarterback Skylar Thompson will start in the upcoming game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, replacing Tagovailoa in the Bills loss.

The Dolphins confirmed on Tuesday that they had signed quarterback Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

Tagovailoa's time away from the field due to NFL's concussion protocol allows him to focus on his health, potentially seeking advice from various sport-related neurologists.

Despite his injury, Tagovailoa's absence from the field doesn't mean he's absent from the sport, as he continues to monitor his condition and recover.

