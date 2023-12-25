NFL - Miami Dolphins secure playoff spot

The Miami Dolphins have reached the playoffs in the American football league NFL. The Dolphins narrowly won the top game against the Dallas Cowboys, who had already qualified for the play-offs, 22:20 (13:7) on Christmas Eve. Kicker Jason Sanders converted the decisive field goal from 29 yards as time expired.

It was the fifth converted field goal of the game for Sanders, who only had a total of 21 field goal attempts so far this season. Miami is the team with the most touchdowns and points on offense this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and found star receiver Tyreek Hill nine times. With eleven wins this season, the Dolphins can no longer be displaced from a playoff spot.

Important win for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also scored an important victory in the playoff race with a clear 30-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tampa Bay defended its lead in the NFC South division with its fourth win in a row ahead of the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints (both 7-8). The Jaguars, who suffered a shoulder injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, are tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans in the AFC South Division. Only the division winner is guaranteed a place in the playoffs, and there are three wild card spots in each conference.

Two matchdays before the end of the regular season, the Detroit Lions secured the title in their division for the first time since 1993. Thanks in part to their German-American wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, they won 30:24 at the Minnesota Vikings. St. Brown scored his eighth touchdown of the season and caught a total of twelve passes for 106 yards.

In another head-to-head battle for playoff qualification, the Cleveland Browns gave the Texans no chance and won 36-22. It was the Browns' tenth win of the season.

NFL standings tweet with Miami's decisive field goal

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de