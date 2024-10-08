Skip to content
MI5 leader indicates escalation in assassination attempts linked to Russia and Iran's involvement.

1 min read
Thehead of MI5, McCallum, perceives an ongoing menace from Russian intelligence agents in Europe.
The head of the UK's home security service MI5, Ken McCallum, has accused Russia and Iran of a surge in attempted attacks within the nation. According to McCallum, speaking on current threat levels in London, these nations hire criminals to execute their underhand activities.

British authorities and law enforcement have disrupted 20 potential plots since January 2022, with Tehran allegedly linked to many of them. If Israel retaliates against Iran for its recent missile strikes, there's a possibility that Iran might amplify its operations on British soil.

On the other hand, Russia's military intelligence, GRU, is aiming to create disorder on the streets of the UK and other European nations by inciting arson and sabotage. Both Russia and Iran frequently rely on criminals to execute attacks, from "global drug syndicates" down to "street-level goons," as McCallum put it.

The Head of MI, Ken McCallum, has also accused Russia of using criminal elements to instigate disorder on the streets of the UK and other European nations. In light of Russia's actions, the Head of MI5 has urged increased vigilance and cooperation between intelligence agencies and law enforcement.

