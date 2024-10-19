Mexico's Naval Forces achieve unprecedented drug seizure offshore

Along Mexico's coastline, naval forces have successfully seized approximately 12 metric tons of illicit substances within the past fortnight. This operation has also resulted in the capture of over two dozen high-performance vessels. In a remarkable single instance, authorities managed to seize an unprecedented record amount of drugs. This led to the apprehension of over 20 drug traffickers.

As reported, Mexican naval authorities confiscated an astounding 8.4 metric tons of cocaine. This marked the largest seizure of drugs in a maritime operation in the institution's history. During this action in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico's coast, 23 individuals were also arrested.

Furthermore, the navy also captured over 8,700 liters of fuel and six boats off the coast of Lázaro Cárdenas in the state of Michoacán and further south in the state of Guerrero. The estimated value of these seized goods is believed to be at least two billion Mexican pesos (equivalent to 100 million US dollars). The drugs and fuel were believed to be transported using several boats. When these vessels, some of which were high-powered and fast, detected authorities, they tossed their cargo into barrels and packages marked for disposal overboard. A total of six smuggling boats were subsequently seized, including a semi-submersible boat that can navigate just below the water's surface to evade detection.

Additionally, the Mexican navy reported that within 18 days of the new government's takeover, 11.7 metric tons of drugs have been confiscated and 37 individuals arrested. During this timeframe, investigators have also seized eight fast boats, two semi-submersible boats, and 23 outboard motors.

The operation expandingly affected Mexico's coastline, as naval forces in Lázaro Cárdenas and Guerrero also confiscated drugs and fuel.This significant seizure in Mexico's waters has contributed to the country's collective efforts against illicit substance trafficking.

