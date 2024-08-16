Mexico is investigating the United States after the arrest of El Mayo.

In late July, U.S. authorities arrested one of Mexico's most wanted drug lords at an airport in El Paso, Texas. Authorities referred to it as a stroke of luck. The suspect claimed he was kidnapped, leading Mexican authorities to investigate the U.S.

Following the alleged kidnapping of drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in Mexico and his subsequent arrest in the U.S., Mexican authorities are investigating U.S. officials for treason. Mexico has requested information from the U.S. Justice Department about the private flight that secretly brought Zambada to the U.S. in July. The neighboring country has not yet responded.

The 76-year-old "El Mayo" claims he was kidnapped by a son of the imprisoned drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera. "El Chapo's" son, Joaquín Guzmán López, was on the same plane as Zambada, one of the most powerful leaders of the Sinaloa cartel. Both were arrested immediately after landing near the Texas city of El Paso by U.S. agents.

Kidnapping could result in 5 to 40 years in prison

Mexican authorities stated that kidnapping a person in Mexico by a Mexican citizen with the intent to hand them over to another country is punishable by five to 40 years in prison. The most important evidence for the investigation is in the U.S. It was an illegal flight, with a plane using false identification and the pilot acting irregularly.

The 38-year-old son of "El Chapo" is accused of luring his father's former partner into a trap, forcing him onto the plane, and tying him to the seat, according to a statement from Zambada's lawyer.

Mexico was not informed at all

According to U.S. reports, Guzmán López had been negotiating his own extradition with the U.S. justice system for months. The U.S. claims they only knew about Guzmán López's planned arrival. Both arrests came as a surprise to Mexico.

Zambada was one of the most influential drug lords of the Sinaloa drug cartel and was wanted in the U.S. for conspiracy to manufacture cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, as well as murder and money laundering. His former partner, "El Chapo," is serving a life sentence in the U.S.

