Mexico files first legal action in case of American and Australian tourists' deaths during surfing excursion

A man has been charged with forced disappearance and is suspected of homicide in connection with the deaths of three tourists whose bodies were discovered last week in a 50-foot well with gunshot wounds.

The prosecutor's office announced on Wednesday that they will also file homicide charges against the suspect.

Brothers Jake and Callum Robinson, along with their friend Jack Carter Rhoad, disappeared while on a surfing and camping trip near Ensenada, about 60 miles south of Tijuana. It is believed that, at some point between the afternoon of April 27 and the next morning, several individuals attempted to steal their vehicle. As a result, the victims' lives were taken after they reacted.

The suspect, who is one of three Mexican citizens arrested on suspicion of kidnapping in this case, was apprehended a "few hours" later. Other pieces of evidence, including tent rods, firearm casings, plastic bottles, blood stains, and drag marks, were also collected from the scene of what may have been their campsite.

Although Ensenada has been relatively free from drug cartel violence in recent times, incidents like this still occur. A protest took place last week in Ensenada, demanding that authorities do more to combat the violence affecting both tourists and locals alike. Many protesters held up surfboards with messages in honor of the slain tourists.

Drug cartels have been responsible for rampant levels of violence in Mexico, exacerbated by significant demand for drugs from US customers and access to a wide range of weaponry from across the border. While some areas are popular tourist destinations, others are plagued by crime such as kidnapping and human trafficking, especially in border regions. The country has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, and over 100,000 individuals remain unaccounted for in Mexico. Studies indicate that only around 7% of murders are ever solved.

Additional reporting by Jessie Yeung

