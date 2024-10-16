Mexico breaks seven-game losing streak against the USA and secures the first defeat for Mauricio Pochettino as their manager.

Striker Raul Jimenez crackerjacked the silence in the 22nd minute with a mesmerizing 30-yard free kick, finding the top corner. Later, he turned provider, setting up Cesar Huerta, ensuring the win in the opening minutes of the second half.

Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first loss as the US men's national team head coach in just his second game in the hot seat. However, he missed out on several crucial players, including Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, and Tim Weah, who returned to their respective clubs.

In their absence, Pochettino's substitutes failed to impress him. "It wasn't an impressive performance, but this type of game offers us a valuable learning opportunity," Pochettino stated to reporters, according to Reuters. "Mexico slightly outplayed us and rightfully claimed the victory. We're going through a learning process. Losing at a challenging venue was a valuable experience for our team."

Pochettino, who took over from Gregg Berhalter at the start of October, began his reign with a 2-0 victory over Panama on Saturday. Next up, Pochettino steers the USMNT in their first competitive game under his command during the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals in November.

The win signified a remarkable turnaround for Mexico, which was disparaged by its home spectators following a 2-2 stalemate against a Valencia team lacking key players and languishing down at 18th position in Spain's La Liga.

"I believe that the team was cognizant of their poor performance in Puebla, and they were eager to demonstrate their ability to play better," Mexico coach Javier Aguirre stated, per AP.

The game turned out to be an emotional farewell for Mexico captain Andres Guardado, who played in his 182nd and final match for 'El Tri.' Guardado was embraced by his teammates as he walked off the pitch, following a substitution after 18 minutes, to a tumultuous standing ovation in his hometown.

Despite the absence of key players, Pochettino's focus was on using the game as a learning opportunity for his team. However, the substitutes failed to make an impact, and football-wise, Mexico had the upper hand, leading to their victory. This victory was particularly significant for Mexico, as it came after a disappointing draw, and it was also the final match for their captain Andres Guardado.

