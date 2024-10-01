Mexico appoints Claudia Sheinbaum as the nation's inaugural female head of state.

In Mexico, a lady is set to become the nation's president for the first time ever on Tuesday, as Claudia Sheinbaum takes her oath. This 62-year-old former mayor of Mexico City replaces Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who was ineligible to seek another term. Sheinbaum is affiliated with the left-wing Morena party of the outgoing president and clinched the election with a decisive majority on June 2.

The incoming president's foremost challenges will involve tackling the alarmingly high crime rates and the violent activities of drug cartels within the country. Additionally, managing relations with neighboring country, the United States, will be a significant aspect of her term, particularly focusing on drug smuggling and migration issues.

