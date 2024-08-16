Mette-Marit's son confesses to assaulting his girlfriend

Allegations are serious: The son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and destroying her apartment. In a statement, he admits to his actions and apologizes, claiming he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, has admitted to being violent towards his girlfriend and damaging her property, according to a text sent to the public broadcaster NRK by his lawyer. Høiby stated that he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine at the time.

Høiby, who is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, was arrested in Oslo on August 4th on charges of assault and property damage, but was released the following day. The police investigation is ongoing.

Mental Health and Drug Abuse

In his statement, Høiby writes that he is struggling with mental health issues and drug abuse, and plans to seek treatment. He states, "My drug abuse and diagnoses do not justify what happened." He wants to take responsibility, tell the truth to the police, and most importantly, apologize to his girlfriend and his family. He acknowledges the impact of his behavior on them.

Mette-Marit arrived later than planned at the Olympic Games in Paris last week due to the incident. Crown Prince Haakon told TV2 in a press conference, "It's important to be there for each other in families, and this time it was my turn to travel."

Haakon referred to the charges against his stepson as a "serious matter" last week but declined further comment. Borg Høiby has kept a low profile in recent years and asked the media to respect his privacy.

Høiby's actions of domestic violence towards his girlfriend and the subsequent property damage are heavily influenced by his struggles with mental health issues and drug abuse. In an attempt to rectify his mistakes, Høiby has expressed his intent to seek professional help and take full responsibility for his actions.

Read also: