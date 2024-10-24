Mette-Marit is unable to schedule meetings.

Norway's Queen Consort Mette-Marit has had to put her public duties on hold for at least a week due to complications from her long-term lung condition. The Norwegian royal family has disclosed that Mette-Marit is experiencing side effects from the medication she takes to manage her chronic lung ailment. The announcements about potential schedule disruptions due to this new treatment were made by the royal house around two weeks ago.

Mette-Marit struggles with pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease that can lead to breathlessness and other symptoms. The 51-year-old, who is married to the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, came forward about her illness six years ago. Over the years, she has had to cancel various engagements due to health concerns and has been less visible at public events. She recently attended events in Berlin with other Scandinavian royals and heads of state to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies.

Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon are parents to two children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, and she also has a son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby. Reports of domestic violence against him emerged during the summer, some of which he admitted to. Investigations into these allegations are currently ongoing.

Despite her ongoing health challenges, Mette-Marit continues to fulfill her duties as the Queen Consort of Norway when her condition allows. The Norwegian royal family, including Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon, are set to attend several national events this year, showcasing their unwavering commitment to their roles.

