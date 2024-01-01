Weather - Meteorologists expect a lot of rain in Hesse next week

It's staying wet: It's still raining a lot in Hesse in the first few days of the new year. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Monday, there will be heavy precipitation in places on Tuesday with mild maximum temperatures mostly between 9 and 12 degrees. The wind will be strong. There may also be gale-force gusts at high altitudes.

On Wednesday, intermittent rain showers are again expected in Hesse, with maximum temperatures mostly between 9 and 13 degrees in the middle of winter. It will remain windy to stormy. According to the DWD, Thursday will initially be similarly wet with maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, then there will be clearing in the cloudy skies - until rain returns from the southwest on Friday night.

