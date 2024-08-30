Meteorological Department's Report: Germany Experiences Unprecedented Heat Waves in August

It's been 28 summers in a row with warm temperatures, according to the weather forecast. Germany had a swing between initial chill and scorching heat. The average temperature was 18.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees higher than the 1961-1990 reference period and 0.9 degrees higher than the warmer period of 1991-2020.

The harshest summer heat hit the southern and eastern parts of the country. The highest temperature ever recorded during summer was on August 13 in Bad Neuahr-Ahrweiler, Rhineland-Palatinate, by the DWD, reaching 36.5 degrees. Over 60 days with temperatures above 25 degrees and the most number of days above 30 degrees were noted in southern German lowlands and Saxony's river valleys.

The weather service recorded 26 of these instances. Particular mention was made of the stations at Waghäusel-Kirrlach near Karlsruhe in Baden-Württemberg and Dresden. However, according to them, Helgoland didn't see a single summer day, and along the coast, summer was a brief visitor.

Rainfall was around 240 liters per square meter, which is in line with the reference periods. However, there were significant regional differences. Over 600 liters per square meter were recorded in the Alpine regions, while parts of the northeast remained extremely dry with under 150 liters. Localized excessive rainfall also occurred, with the DWD stating that it exceeded the entire summer's rainfall in certain areas.

