Bremen - Metal plates of concentration camp memorial damaged

Several metal plates at a concentration camp memorial in Bremen have been damaged. At least seven plates with the names of Holocaust victims and information had been scratched, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. One of the plaques had also been smeared with the words "1945 German expellees". What this is all about is being investigated.

The damage was reported on Tuesday. According to the police, it was unclear when the plaques at the memorial in Bremen-Blumenthal were defaced. There was no information about the number or identity of the perpetrators. The police began an investigation and filed a criminal complaint for criminal damage to property. It is being investigated whether the state security service will take charge of the incident.

The concentration camp memorial on the Bahrsplate commemorates the satellite camp of the Neuengamme concentration camp, which was established in Bremen-Blumenthal in August 1944. In addition to a memorial plaque, name plaques indicate the fate of the concentration camp prisoners.

Source: www.stern.de