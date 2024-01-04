Economic situation - Metal industry in the north lacks tens of thousands of skilled workers

Despite the current weak economy, the metal and electrical industry throughout the north is still desperately looking for skilled workers. According to Folkmar Ukena, President of the Nordmetall employers' association, there is currently a shortage of between 10 and 20 percent of skilled workers, depending on the company.

According to the latest Nordmetall survey, there is a shortage of around 26,500 skilled workers in Lower Saxony and Bremen alone. In Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg together, the figure is just under 10,000 and in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania a good 5,000. According to Nordmetall, these figures are offset by "significantly lower numbers of unemployed skilled workers ".

Ukena sees the fact that companies in his sector can present themselves "much better and stronger" as employers covered by collective agreements as a major competitive advantage when recruiting staff. "We actually offer a very secure position with our additional benefits and also our salaries, which we have collectively agreed."

Companies are also looking at internal training. "Do I still have staff in my own ranks that I can perhaps send to study? Do I have the opportunity to offer dual training, a dual course of study?" said the Nordmetall President. "A whole mass is being set up in this direction."

In his own words, Ukena cannot imagine that the current weak economic development will lead to large-scale job cuts. Although the economy is now experiencing a "very strong dip", there have always been economic fluctuations. The big problem at the moment is that many customers have significantly increased their stocks due to the delivery problems in the recent past and are therefore currently ordering less. "Of course, we hope that we will be able to get back on track to some extent in the second half of the year at the latest," said Ukena.

Nordmetall represents 270 companies in the metal and electrical industry in Bremen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein and north-western Lower Saxony.

Source: www.stern.de