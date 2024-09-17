Meta restricts access to Russian state-owned media outlet RT due to involvement in 'foreign manipulation actions'.

Following thoughtful deliberation, we broadened our ongoing efforts against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT, and related entities are now prohibited across our platforms globally due to their involvement in foreign interference activities, as stated by a Meta representative.

Before the worldwide ban that was implemented on Monday, RT had amassed 7.2 million followers on Facebook and 1 million followers on Instagram.

RT did not promptly respond to a request for comment from CNN.

This action transpired just a few days after the US Department of Justice indicted two RT employees for channeling almost $10 million into an American firm to generate and amplify content that aligned with Russian interests. According to US officials, this covert influence initiative targeted the American populace prior to the 2024 US presidential election.

Following the US Department of Justice's announcement, RT issued sarcastic remarks that did not address the actual accusations put forth by the US.

Representatives from Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet (Google's parent company) are scheduled to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, discussing their efforts to counter foreign threats to US elections on their respective platforms.

After the ban, RT's business relationships with various media platforms significantly declined.Despite the allegations of foreign interference, RT continued to use social media as a platform for disseminating content.

