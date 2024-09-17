Meta limits Instagram access solely for adolescent users.

Teenagers using Instagram will soon have their activity on the platform restricted, as Meta, its parent company, introduces "Teen Accounts." These accounts will limit who can contact them and what content they can see, with under-16s needing parental consent to loosen these protections.

Meta is also working on enhancing age detection using AI, to curb the issue of teenagers falsifying their ages. According to Meta's head of policy, Nick Clegg, these measures strike a balance between the rights of teenagers, parents, and social media companies. While these restrictions might lead to less Instagram use by teens, they aim to boost parents' trust in their safety measures.

The restrictions that cannot be altered without parental approval until the age of 16 include:

A night mode: Notifications are turned off, and automatic replies for direct messages are sent between 10 PM and 6 AM.

A time limit: Users are prompted to log off after 60 minutes of daily use.

Private accounts: New followers need to be accepted before they can view a user's posts.

"Sensitive" content like cosmetic surgery or violence is limited.

A filter for offensive words and phrases is implemented in comments.

Parents will have access to the list of users their teenagers have chatted with within the past week, but not the content of those conversations. They can also set a daily usage limit or restrict access during specific times.

Initially, these teen accounts will be introduced in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. They will be available in the EU by the end of the year and on other Meta platforms, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads, in the following year.

Encouraging Dialogue around Parental Controls

Meta's approach to detecting false age claims involves analyzing profile information and interactions with posts and other accounts. Should the AI identify a user who seems to be misrepresenting their age, they will also be shifted to a teen account if necessary. If the AI makes an error, the user will have the option to revert to a standard account, Clegg mentioned.

Meta hopes to stimulate discussion surrounding easily implementable parental control options across different platforms. Critics frequently accuse tech companies, including Meta, of not adequately safeguarding young users on their platforms.

Despite these new restrictions, Instagram remains a valuable platform for teenagers to express themselves and connect with others. However, the implementation of these measures might encourage more thoughtful and considerate online interactions, given the tighter control over direct messages and content.

Read also: