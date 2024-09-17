Meta blocked the dissemination of Russian propaganda across its platforms.

In the run-up to the U.S. presidential election by seven weeks, Meta, comprising Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has restricted the broadcast of Russian propaganda through media outlets such as RT (previously Russia Today) and its international affiliates. Meta's platforms—including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads—have barred RT and associated entities from their service, as per a recent declaration.

RT and its international associates have been prohibited in the EU since the spring of 2022 due to their disinformation campaigns focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, the U.S. administration accused RT of meddling in the affairs of foreign nations and collaborating secretly with the Russian military, as stated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Previously, the U.S. had claimed that Russia had tampered with the U.S. presidential election, imposing sanctions on certain individuals and organizations, including RT representatives. After Russia's assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Meta had also taken measures against Russian state media, curbing the dissemination of their content. Post-February 2022, Russia continues to be Meta's primary source of covert influence operations.

Conversely, on Elon Musk's digital platform X (formerly Twitter), RT's accounts remain accessible outside the EU and certain other regions. Following the acquisition of the service, Musk also eliminated the labels that Twitter had previously introduced to identify state-affiliated media.

