Messi showcases his extraordinary skills to the global audience

In the recent World Cup qualifiers, the once not consistently prominent duo of South American soccer powerhouses, Brazil and Argentina, wowed the crowd and made a strong declaration of their dominance. Argentina, led by superstar Lionel Messi, triumphed with an impressive 6-0 victory over Bolivia at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, while Brazil secured a 4-0 win against Peru. For Messi, it was an extraordinary night, as he netted three goals and set up two more.

During the evening in Argentina, Messi started the scoring in the 19th minute, helping his team recover from two successive games without a win. Just before the break, Lautaro Martínez added to the tally with a brilliant counterattack goal, and Julián Álvarez made it 3-0 at halftime. The Albiceleste, under the leadership of coach Lionel Scaloni, didn't slow down after the break, with Thiago Almada scoring an additional goal in the 69th minute. Messi finally completed Argentina's stellar performance, adding two more goals in the closing minutes, bringing the final score to a six-goal haul.

Brazil also emerged victorious in its encounter with Peru. Raphinha opened the scoring with two penalty kicks, before Andréas Pereira netted the third goal with an impressive scissor kick in the 71st minute. Luiz Henrique then put the seal on the 4-0 win for Brazil, which remains fourth in the qualification standings for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico with 16 points. Argentina maintains its hold on top spot in South America with 22 points. The top six teams secure direct entry to the final stage, while the seventh-placed squad must participate in the playoffs. November will see Brazil play against Venezuela, while Argentina takes on Paraguay.

