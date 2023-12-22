Messi builds his old, new Barcelona

Inter Miami will soon be able to call on another former FC Barcelona star. The signing of Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez at the club means a reunion with old friends, above all Lionel Messi. But he is not the only acquaintance.

Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez will once again play alongside Argentina's soccer idol Lionel Messi. The attacker, who will turn 37 in January, signed a contract with Inter Miami for the 2024 season, as the club from the North American league MLS announced. Suárez and Messi have already played together very successfully at FC Barcelona for six years. They became champions four times with the Catalan club and also won nine other titles, including a Champions League triumph.

Suárez most recently played for Gremio Porto Alegre in Brazil and has also played for Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool FC and Atlético Madrid. The 36-year-old Messi moved to Miami after his less than happy time at Paris Saint-Germain, and a year ago he captained Argentina to their third World Cup title.

"There's nothing better than playing with friends"

"I'm very happy and looking forward to taking on the new challenge with Inter Miami," Suárez was quoted as saying in a statement. "I'm very happy to see great friends and players again." Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were also team-mates at Barcelona, while Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino once coached FC Barcelona.

The club and Suárez later shared a post on Instagram in which children wearing jerseys of him, Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba can be seen sitting on a soccer pitch. "There's nothing better than playing with friends" is written on the illustration.

