- Merz's Perspective on the K-Question: Let's Avoid a 2021 Repeat

The head of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, has acknowledged the necessity of collaborating with the CSU on a united front for the Union's leadership bid for chancellor. Merz declared at a CDU election rally in Kremmen, Brandenburg, "Markus Söder and I will put forth a joint proposal," alluding to the so-called "K-question." Söder and Merz are aware that 2021 should not be repeated. "If 2021 unfolds similarly, then we've already started our journey towards losing the following federal election."

In a heated power struggle, Söder (CSU's leader at the time) lost the bid for the Union's chancellor candidate before the 2021 federal election to Armin Laschet, the then CDU leader. The chancellorship eventually went to SPD politician Olaf Scholz.

The next federal election is scheduled for September 28, 2025. Merz and Söder have decided to make a joint call on the chancellor candidate position in the autumn.

Merz and Söder's decision to jointly pursue the chancellor candidate position in the autumn is a direct response to their past experiences, particularly the loss of the bid in 2021. The head of the CDU, Merz, emphasizes the importance of a united front for the Union's candidacy for the Chancellor in the upcoming federal election.

Read also: