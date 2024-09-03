- Merz presents additional migration guidance, primarily comprising denials

CDU Faction Leader Friedrich Merz will only engage in discussions on migratory policies with the traffic light coalition, the opposition, and the federal states if there are denials at the German borders. The Union and the states led by CDU and CSU are in agreement to proceed with more talks only if there are denials at the German borders, Merz stated during a CDU election campaign event in Brandenburg's Kremmen in the evening. "If the federal government fails to take action, we are not open to continuing these talks."

Merz accused the traffic light coalition in the federal government of obstructing this matter. "There's no willingness from the traffic light coalition to discuss denials at the German borders. That's our primary proposal number one."

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) declared following the initial round of talks on migration in Berlin that certain aspects would be scrutinized legally. They've scheduled another meeting in the same round and have set a date for the upcoming week. However, the legal evaluations are a prerequisite. The meeting was arranged as a confidential consultation.

Representatives from the Union had expressed their concerns before the talks, revealing that the announcements from the traffic light coalition's previous week, dubbed the security package, fell short of their expectations. They insisted on limiting unlawful migration.

Merz: Blade length not the issue

In a speech a few weeks before the Brandenburg state election on September 22, Merz pointed out that it's pointless to debate weapon laws and knife blade lengths in light of the suspected Islamist knife attack in Solingen and the fatal knife attack in Mannheim.

"You can still kill people with a carpet knife. The blade length is only two centimeters. No, that's not the problem." The problem, Merz believes, "is that these individuals attend such events with these knives, and the problem is that we have these individuals in our country."

The Commission, in reference to the migratory policies discussion, might adopt a decision based on the circumstances at the German borders.

