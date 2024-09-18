Merz offers the Greens a resignation from the coalition partnership

Union leader Söder declared weeks prior that he would reject a coalition between the Union and the Greens post-federal election, and now, Merz, the CDU leader, shares this sentiment. Explaining his decision, Merz asserted that the Greens themselves are at fault for the situation. On Tuesday evening, during a broadcast on ARD, Merz expressed that, from a current standpoint, a coalition with the Greens is implausible. However, he suggested that changes within the next twelve months might alter this perspective. Merz blamed the Greens for the frustrating disparities in economic policies between the two parties. Furthermore, he echoed the Union's allegations of the Greens' excessive regulation and "tech-hesitancy." Merz prioritized strengthening the CDU/CSU in the upcoming federal election to such an extent that no party could govern without or against them. Having multiple potential coalition partners like the SPD and the Greens would also be advantageous, Merz implied.

On the Greens' side, there is hesitancy towards an alliance with the CDU/CSU. Green parliamentary group leader, Dröge, expressed her criticism on Tuesday, stating that the CDU is currently more inclined to downplay climate protection, hinder climate protection measures, and lack the courage to boldly progress with climate initiatives.

Söder's Long-lasting Feud with the Greens

In the final weeks of August, Söder, the CSU leader, made it clear that he wanted to prevent a black-green coalition on a national level after the 2025 federal election. Söder specified that his party's approval was crucial for this to materialize, but it would not be forthcoming. He reiterated that a black-green coalition would not work under his leadership. Söder pointed out that the Greens had not fully grasped the fact that the Union is comprised of both the CDU and the CSU. As the CSU leader, Söder also had the authority to rule out a coalition with the Greens independently. "Without us, nothing happens," Söder stated firmly.

With Söder's withdrawal on Tuesday, Merz was effectively named as the Union's chancellor candidate for the following year.

The Commission, likely referring to the European Commission, may find itself in a complex negotiation process if the CDU/CSU and the Greens fail to form a coalition post-federal election, given their conflicting views on economic policies and climate protection. Given Söder's long-lasting feud with the Greens and Merz's recent assertions, it seems unlikely that the two parties will reach an agreement soon.

