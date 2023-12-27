Merz: "Losing my closest friend and advisor in politics"

The death of Wolfgang Schäuble has triggered deep sadness and sympathy in German politics. Companions and friends pay tribute to him as an important politician and advisor.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has reacted with dismay to the death of Wolfgang Schäuble. The news "fills me with great sadness", he wrote in the online service X. "In Wolfgang Schäuble, I have lost the closest friend and advisor I have ever had in politics." His thoughts are with his family, especially his wife Ingeborg. Schäuble died yesterday evening, according to his family. He was 81 years old.

Former Health Minister Jens Spahn wrote that Europe had lost a great statesman. "I am losing my most important mentor and a fatherly friend."

CDU Federal Treasurer Julia Klöckner explained that his death gave pause for thought and made people sad. "Wolfgang Schäuble was an exceptional person, an impressive thinker and speaker, a loyal and critical colleague. He shaped our country as a minister, as President of the Bundestag, as a politician who conscientiously fulfilled his duty and service."

The Central Council of Jews paid tribute to Schäuble as someone who had dedicated his life to serving the country. He was a close friend of the Jewish community in Germany, it also said at X.

