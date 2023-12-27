Skip to content
Merz: Loses closest friend and advisor with Schäuble

CDU Chairman Friedrich Merz has reacted with dismay to the death of former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble. The news fills him with great sadness, Merz wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. "I have lost Wolfgang Schäuble, the closest friend and...

Friedrich Merz, CDU federal chairman and leader of the CDU parliamentary group, speaks in the Bundestag.
Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

CDU Chairman - Merz: Loses closest friend and advisor with Schäuble

CDU Chairman Friedrich Merz has reacted with dismay to the death of former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble. The news fills him with great sadness, Merz wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. "In Wolfgang Schäuble, I have lost the closest friend and advisor I have ever had in politics. My thoughts are with his family, especially his wife Ingeborg."

CDU politician Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

CDU Federal Treasurer Julia Klöckner said that his death gave pause for thought and was saddening. "Wolfgang Schäuble was an exceptional person, an impressive thinker and speaker, a loyal and critical colleague. He shaped our country as a minister, as President of the Bundestag, as a politician who conscientiously fulfilled his duty and service."

Source: www.stern.de

