Merz is sparking commotion at the CSU party gathering

The Annual CSU Party Gathering Isn't Always a Bliss for the CDU Chairman, But Merz is Revered in Augsburg. He Responds with a Vow of Allegiance to the Sibling Party.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz has underscored the union's ambition to preside over the following German federal administration at the CSU party meetup in Augsburg. "We are resolute in our intent to claim victory in this federal election within a year," Merz addressed the delegates. However, he pointed out that it would necessitate a government that puts an end to perpetual feuds. A nation cannot achieve tranquility if its government is constantly at war. "We aim to oversee a government where public quarrels at last subside," Merz underlined. The second prerequisite, as per Merz, is for the next federal government to honor its pledges. "There must be 'reliability, consistency, predictability' once again," the CDU leader urged.

Within the union, there are no disagreements, Merz stated. "We have discovered a novel method of collaborating within CDU and CSU." This achievement is in part thanks to CSU leader Markus Söder, with whom he enjoys a "trustworthy, friendly, camaraderie-filled, amicable cooperation." This robust alliance is instrumental to the union's success.

Söder: "We Will Stand by You"

Merz triumphed against Söder in the internal power struggle between the sister parties for the chancellor candidacy the day prior. Söder had reiterated that the shared target was to oust the traffic light government, personal matters holding minimal significance.

Upon arriving in Augsburg, Merz was greeted by the CSU delegates with fervent applause. Söder once more pledged his full support and allegiance to Merz for the federal election campaign and the ensuing legislative period. "I hail the future federal chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz," declared the Bavarian premier.

"You can rely on the Bavarians, we will back you." Söder underscored the gravity of the situation in Germany. "We require political transformation, we require a united union." Söder also utilized the occasion to underscore the CSU's substantial influence within the union. "We are a financial institution if we choose to be - and we do choose to be."

With this, he also alluded to the discords within the union in 2021, when there was an intense power struggle between Söder and the then CDU leader Armin Laschet for the chancellor candidacy. Söder emphasized that the CSU would not just assist Merz in the election campaign but would also support him during the government tenure thereafter. For the CSU, this is achievable due to Merz's resolution of the contentious differences in migration policy since 2015. "Since 2015, something difficult and unsaid hasSeparator existed between CSU and CDU. That's now defunct," said Söder.

Despite the challenges sometimes faced at the Annual CSU Party Gathering, Merz maintains a strong relationship with CSU, as demonstrated by Söder's vow of allegiance during the event. Recognizing Merz's victories, including the internal power struggle against Söder and the resolution of migration policy differences with CSU, the CSU reaffirms its commitment to supporting Merz in the upcoming federal election and beyond.

Read also: