Upcoming National Elections in 2025 - Merz declines participation in the union's coalition election campaign

The Union, as per remarks from CDU leader Friedrich Merz, plans to participate in the national election in 2025 without declaring favoritism towards potential ruling alliance partners. Merz expresses, "We won't be embarking on a coalition campaign," informing the German Press Agency prior to a Union faction executive board gathering in Neuhardenberg. Instead, they will run for the CDU and CSU, aiming for the best possible outcome for themselves. Merz demonstrates reservations towards the current ruling parties, the Greens and the FDP.

Merz: Disappointed with the current state of the FDP

Merz voiced his disappointment in the FDP, predicting they might fall short again of obtaining a seat in the Bundestag. "I'd regret that," he acknowledged. "But if the FDP garner four percent in the national election, that's four percent too many, as they would then be lacking from us." Should the FDP manage to achieve eight or nine percent, there could still be room for consideration. "To be honest, I'm not holding out much hope for this FDP," Merz continued. "What I'm seeing at the moment suggests that the FDP is on its deathbed once again."

Criticism towards "current Greens"

Merz shares CSU leader Markus Söder's criticism towards the Greens, given their "present-day politics" in Berlin. He describes them as a party that condescends to people, falters in economic policy, and remains entrenched in their "ancient green ideology." There would be no agreement for collaboration within the CDU with "current Greens." The future remains uncertain around this time next year.

Merz reiterates: "We will not form an alliance with the AfD or the Left Party, should it still exist. We have clear party conference resolutions on this."

Decision on chancellor candidacy "to be jointly conducted"

Preparing for the imminent decision on the Union's chancellor candidate, Merz mentioned, "Markus Söder and I will discuss this soon." It will naturally involve talks with the CDU state chairmen. "Ultimately, the two party chairmen of the CDU and CSU will draft a joint proposal, which we will then carry out together. The agreement that Markus Söder and I reached two and a half years ago still stands." Merz confirmed the decision will be finalized "when August ends."

Post-summer break retreat with focus on migration

Following the parliamentary summer break, the Union faction leadership will gather in Brandenburg's Neuhardenberg for a two-day retreat. The main topics of discussion will be internal security, migration, and the modern state, as previously announced. Among the expected attendees are the President of the Federal Police, Dieter Romann, and migration researcher Ruud Koopmans from Berlin's Humboldt University. Brandenburg holds state elections on September 22.

The retreat transpires just before a potential second migration meeting of the federal government, the Union, and the states. The Union faction leadership is anticipated to reaffirm their stance that immigration to Germany needs to significantly decrease. To achieve this, CDU and CSU consider border controls and the rejection of refugees whose asylum procedures belong to another EU member state to be absolutely essential.

At a campaign event in Brandenburg an der Havel on Wednesday evening, Merz set a deadline: "If the federal government fails to provide us with a binding statement by next Tuesday that uncontrolled immigration at the borders will cease, and those still arriving will be turned away at the German borders, then further talks with the federal government are useless."

