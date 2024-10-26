Merz consecutively dismantles several traffic light elevators.

For the Young Union, Friedrich Merz is practically the chosen one as the Federal Chancellor - this is evident during their annual federal meeting, Germany Day. At Halle an der Saale, the CDU leader and potential Chancellor candidate delivers a speech and is greeted like a pop star.

If you were to picture Charles Merz without the rhythm of techno music, you'd be far from correct. Yet, the Young Union's Germany Day in Halle an der Saale had been pumping out techno beats for minutes before Merz appeared on the plainly decorated exhibition hall's stage. The crowd erupted in applause and cheers when they spotted him, and before you knew it, the 68-year-old Merz was surrounded by a sea of cell phone cameras.

As he approached the stage, "Chancellor" was displayed boldly on the giant screen behind it. "Hey Hey Hey" were the calls of the JU chairman, Johannes Winkel, as he welcomed the esteemed guest. It was as he had put it in an interview with ntv.de: "The Young Union and the young generation stand behind Friedrich Merz as Chancellor candidate in unison."

Once on stage, Merz was dressed casually in a plaid shirt, bearing no tie, and had a sun-kissed glow. He appeared relaxed and spoken with a down-to-earth tone, far from the harshness of his prior speeches. Merz quickly found his footing as he launched straight into attacking the traffic light coalition, a frequent theme of his. "What kind of a display is this?" he questioned, criticizing the government's divisive actions.

No more quarreling, instead cooperation

If he were in power, Merz explained, cooperation would be the focus. He stated, "we need a government that puts an end to the constant fighting and starts working together effectively again."

His next point of order: commitment. "We need a government that we can trust for at least one term, if possible two," he demanded. "Reliability will be essential for our success."

JU chairman Winkel also mentioned in his interview with ntv.de that Germany Day should set the stage for the election campaign year. With nine months until the 2023 federal election, the afternoon in Halle was filled with the vibrant atmosphere of imminent political battles. Merz and his opposition attacks were like gentle tugs at the weak spots of the traffic light coalition.

It seems as though Merz need only step over the debris to claim the Chancellery. However, appearances can be deceiving, and small missteps can have disastrous consequences, as seen in Armin Laschet's jovial laughter during the 2021 election campaign.

CDU parliamentary vice-president Jens Spahn advised the delegates of the impending challenges they might face during his morning address. Unity was essential, Spahn claimed, and cautioned, "The upcoming eleven months will be grueling. We will stumble from time to time."

There are several potential pitfalls. For instance, Sahra Wagenknecht could still impale Merz with her sharp tongue. The question of whether the CDU should form an alliance with the BSW in Saxony and Thuringia can ignite division. The level of accommodation for the new party poses yet another risk. A resolution against the BSW is brewing, and immigration may become yet another divisive issue. Merz himself has acknowledged the need to limit immigration, fearing that failure will pave the way for the AfD.

Remarkably, Merz did not bring up Wagenknecht, and surprisingly, he addressed migration fairly lightly. He emphasized the need to secure borders and ruled out any coalition with the AfD at the state, federal, and European levels. "We will not claim the majority to the right of the center," promised Merz, ensuring there would be no xenophobic rhetoric from the Union. The mantra of former German President Joachim Gauck resonated in his message: "Our hearts are open, but our capacities are limited."

As Merz focused his speech on economic growth and employment, promising Germany's continued status as an industrial powerhouse, he maintained his call for rewarding performance and combating "this massive bureaucracy." Merz proposed merging the Ministry of Labor and Economics under his leadership and drastically changing the concept of citizens' allowance, ensuring that only the truly needy would receive it. However, he left his vague definition of "really needy" inhabitants for another time. He also suggested making it feasible to work past retirement age, which the JU itself supports an increase in, but not without stirring up some disagreement.

The audience responds positively to Merz's speech, eagerly showing their approval with cheers. However, his proposal for a hiring freeze in the public sector, should he become chancellor, sparks a query. A young attendee inquires if this includes the judiciary as well. Merz clarifies that he meant the higher echelons of federal ministries. The coalition has expanded this policy, he explains, and it must come to an end. The federal government is powerless to interfere in the affairs of the states.

Merz unambiguously shows his support for Ukraine, even though he has been cautious on the issue during election campaigns in Saxony, Thuringia, and Brandenburg. He exudes confidence, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin has more to fear than "us." Relying on soldiers from North Korea is not a demonstration of power. He advocates for a stronger stance against Russia. He believes that ambiguity will not be perceived as restraint but as cowardice and fear. This critique is directed towards Federal Chancellor Scholz, who is known for promoting "restraint."

Finally, the music resumes, prompting the audience to cheer once more. Merz concludes that he has the firm backing of his youth organization, but this is not reflective of the entire youth population. In the Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg elections, no party received more votes from young voters than the AfD.

