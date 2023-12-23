World Championships in London - Merry Christmas for darts pros - quartet in round three

The ripped-off Ricardo Pietreczko shook his fist at the German fans and gave legendary darts referee Russ Bray a big hug. After the narrow 3:2 win against England's Callan Rydz, Pietreczko, nicknamed Pikachu, was left with a huge burden at the World Championship.

"It was definitely not an easy match. I knew I had to step on the gas again," said the 29-year-old from Nuremberg in London, describing the close duel.

Pietreczko, Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler and Florian Hempel: For the first time, four German representatives are in the third round after Christmas. The black, red and gold prospects at the legendary Alexandra Palace are better than ever.

And debutant Pietreczko gets the absolute highlight match, facing top favorite Luke Humphries from England. "I've never played such a long mode before. I'll see how it goes. Humphries is just as much an opponent as Callan Rydz," said the confident Pietreczko on Sport1.

"Kiss my ass"

The decisive factor against Rydz was above all the high double rate with which Pietreczko punished his opponent's carelessness ice-cold. In round one, the World Championship debutant, nicknamed Pikachu, had won 3:0 against Mikuru Suzuki from Japan. Pietreczko is the German high-flyer in 2023 and won a top-class tournament in Hildesheim in October. But the biggest possible test now awaits Humphries, nicknamed "Cool Hand Luke".

Florian Hempel has already exceeded expectations. The 33-year-old from Cologne only secured a World Championship ticket at the last minute and has now defeated Dylan Slevin (Ireland) and star player Dimitri van den Bergh (Belgium) in succession. "Fuck you," Hempel shouted to his loved ones in the video after the World Cup madness on Friday evening.

With two ten-darters in a row, among other things, the German had turned around a 0:2 deficit against the world-class professional. "I've already celebrated a comeback or two. You must never lose faith in yourself. The emotions are much higher than two years ago. It's great emotionally," said Hempel, who had already beaten van den Bergh at the World Championships two years ago. He had played himself "into a frenzy".

Schindler's top opponent eliminated

The two seeded Germans Schindler and Clemens were most likely to make it through to round three. While Clemens, who unexpectedly reached the World Championship semi-finals last year, now faces a complicated task in England's Dave Chisnall, Schindler has slightly better prospects.

The 27-year-old from Strausberg will not face Dutch top player Danny Noppert in round three, but his opponent Scott Williams from England. "I think it's no secret to say that Scott Williams will be an easier draw than Danny Noppert. But Williams shouldn't be underestimated either. I think that if I play like I did today, I should win, but only time will tell," said Schindler.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de