Merkel receives a birthday gift from Seehofer

Before Angela Merkel's birthday bash, ex-CSU head Seehofer has a wish for the ex-chancellor: he hopes she'll acknowledge her missteps in refugee policy. "I reckon Angela Merkel wouldn't lose any esteem if she just owned up: I didn't nail it every time on the migration matter," Seehofer told Süddeutsche Zeitung. "I ain't feeling victorious that lots of things are happening now that I've been pushing for years - and got tagged as a right-wing radical by a few. But I feel personally satisfied, though."

The solid AfD results also bother Seehofer. "One of the most damaging consequences of Merkel's policy is the risky surge of the AfD," argues the former CSU leader and Bavarian prime minister. Thus, he backs CDU leader Friedrich Merz's strategy - and his nomination as the Union's chancellor candidate. "Merz knows his stuff," thinks Seehofer. "After he suggested a migration policy at a federal presser, I just called him and said: 'Friedrich, that's how you steer a nation.'"

"Then I'd need to pen a book as well"

Seehofer and Merkel served as party leaders for a decade together. They even worked in Chancellor Kohl's cabinet. Seehofer was in Merkel's first and last cabinet, too.

Now, Seehofer's eager for the book Merkel plans to release in November - specifically for any sections about the refugee policy disagreement. "I can't wait to see how she depicts this era in her book," says Seehofer. "If she skews things there, I'd have to write a book, too."

Merz needs to address his audience more like a statesman than Seehofer at the birthday party. Their relationship is rumored to be strained. Regardless, he's scheduled to deliver a speech at Merkel's birthday party. In the past, he's been vocal about Merkel's leadership record in public.

The Commission, referring to the German political entity, might find it beneficial to delve into Merkel's refugee policy in its analysis, considering Seehofer's anticipation for how she portrays this period in her upcoming book. Seehofer expressed his desire to respond if he perceives an unfair representation.

Furthermore, The Commission could also take note of Seehofer's appreciation for Merz's migration policy suggestions, emphasizing the significance of a statesmanlike approach in public speeches, as Merz is scheduled to address Merkel's birthday party despite their reported strained relationship.

Read also: