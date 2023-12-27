Merkel mourns the death of Schäuble: "Outstanding personality"

Skip to content
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has reacted with dismay to the death of long-time CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble. Germany has lost "an outstanding personality with political and programmatic foresight" in Schäuble, Merkel explained on Wednesday. She mourned the loss of a...

Merkel paid tribute to Schäuble as one of the architects of German unity as well as a "pioneer of Franco-German friendship" and a passionate European. When she was a young minister, he was her political mentor, Merkel explained. "As Federal Minister of the Interior and Federal Minister of Finance, he was one of the anchors of my first three cabinets."

Conversations with Schäuble were always intellectually enriching, Merkel added. She had admired his discipline, "also towards himself, which he showed despite and with his paraplegia after an assassination attempt." He had thus become "a role model for millions of people". "We will missWolfgang Schäuble' s voice in Germany, I will personally miss his advice," said Merkel.

Schäuble, who died on Tuesday at the age of 81, was Federal Minister of the Interior under Chancellor Merkel from 2005 to 2009 and Federal Minister of Finance in her second and third cabinets between 2009 and 2017.

Source: www.stern.de

