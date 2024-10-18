Mercedes leadership laments elevated illness prevalence in Germany.

Several top executives, like Allianz CEO Bate and Mercedes CEO Källenius, view Germany's high rates of employee sick leave as a significant hassle. In an interview with Der Spiegel, Källenius expressed that the high number of sick days taken by German workers is detrimental to Germany's economic competitiveness, stating, "Germany's high sick leave rate is a challenge for businesses." Comparing the sick leave rates in Germany to those in other European nations, Källenius pointed out that the rate in Germany can sometimes be double, which has significant financial implications.

Mercedes manufactures vehicles, vans, and components in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Spain, and Poland in plants with similar setups. Although a Mercedes spokesperson declined to offer specific figures on the company's sick leave rate, Källenius's remarks have sparked discussions about whether German employees are taking too many sick days. Mercedes is known for its commitment to employee welfare, offering measures such as workplace safety, ergonomic work procedures, health consultations, flu vaccinations, and resilience training.

Källenius is not the only CEO from a DAX company to voice concerns about Germany's high sick leave rate. Allianz CEO Oliver Bate recently told Handelsblatt that German employees take more sick days compared to their counterparts in the US or Switzerland.

According to the AOK's Scientific Institute, as reported in its October 2023 Absence Report, there were a record-breaking 225 sick notes issued for every 100 employed AOK insured individuals. This year, it is expected that the value will be even higher.

Dax CEO Kállenius's comments about Mercedes' sick leave rate resonated with Dax counterpart Bate at Allianz. Both executives expressed concerns about the high number of sick days taken by German employees, impacting their respective companies' competitiveness.

