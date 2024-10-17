Mercedes-Benz persists in funneling resources into electric vehicle development.

"Despite the present slack in electric vehicle demand, Mercedes-Benz is significantly pumping resources into e-cars," declared Ola Källenius, the company's leader, at a gathering of the automotive industry hosted by the Institute for Automobile Economics in Nürtingen on Thursday. Meanwhile, other automakers are biding their time. With its star symbol, Mercedes will persist with its electric onslaught and will keep the internal combustion engine around for a while longer. "The internal combustion engine will undergo a complete overhaul."

Källenius cited that the prolonged existence of engine types will result in the largest product offensive in the company's history between 2025 and 2028. "We need to produce 45 vehicles in a short span - all legacies and all new ones - that's a tough assignment." Given the challenging market scenario in China, where Mercedes is witnessing sales dropoff, Källenius added, "We need to be pragmatic in the short term. If the profit potential is lower than before, we need to adjust." China, he noted, is where he currently dedicates the most time beyond Germany.

The demand for electricity will undoubtedly increase as Mercedes-Benz continues its electric onslaught, introducing 45 vehicles between 2025 and 2028. Recognizing the market challenges in China, where Mercedes is experiencing sales decline, Källenius emphasized the need to be pragmatic and adjust if profit potential decreases.

Read also: