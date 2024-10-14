Mercedes B-Class: Solid but Lacking in Sex Appeal

When it comes to buying a pre-owned automobile, aesthetics often take a backseat to functionality. And in this category, the second generation of the Mercedes B-Class truly shines. This compact van proves its worth at the TÜV.

Those seeking a reliable and functional vehicle might find it hard to overlook the B-Class. The second generation, which spanned from 2011 to 2018 (Type W 246), excels in its fundamental attributes and receives positive comments during TÜV inspections.

Dependability

The B-Class consistently impresses at TÜV vehicle inspections. Its defect rate is significantly lower than the industry average across all age groups. In some older models, the brake lines may receive criticism, and the rear lights may be a point of contention in the younger models. However, the B-Class aces the chassis and environment test categories without issue.

Exterior and Interior

Despite its unremarkable appearance from the outside, the B-Class's interior is a pleasing combination of modern style, technology, and adaptability. With a length of 4.39 meters, the car offers a trunk volume between 488 and 1547 liters. A sliding rear seat, a height-adjustable loading floor, and a foldable front passenger seat are available as optional upgrades, allowing for easy transitions between passenger and cargo transport.

Post-2014, the B-Class received a facelift, characterized by subtle changes to the grille and lights. The updated features included an eight-inch larger freestanding screen and a more diverse selection of ambient lighting colors.

Engines and Transmission

The B-Class's engine selection encompassed both gasoline and diesel options with power ranging from 66 kW/90 PS to 155 kW/211 PS. There was also a natural gas variant with 115 kW/156 PS. A 132 kW/180 PS strong electric version debuted in 2015 and was available until 2017.

The 1.6-liter gasoline engines with direct injection delivered 75 kW/102 PS (B 160), 90 kW/122 PS (B 180), and 115 kW/156 PS (B 200). A 2-liter turbo engine was available in high-performance variants, such as the 135 kW/184 PS B 220 4Matic and the 211 PS B 250. The B 250 was offered with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive (4Matic). The gasoline engines' average fuel efficiency ranged from 5.2 to 6.6 liters.

The diesel lineup consisted of a 1.5-liter engine with 90 PS (B 160 CDI) and 80 kW/109 PS (B 180 CDI), as well as a 1.8-liter with 100 kW/136 PS (B 200 CDI). The Blue Efficiency version B 180 CDI boasted impressive fuel efficiency ratings of 3.6 liters. Following the facelift, the 1.8-liter engine was no longer available. The 2.1-liter diesel has been offered since then, along with the 125 kW/175 PS (since the end of 2014: 130 kW/177 PS) B 220 CDI, as well as the 136 PS B 200 CDI. Mercedes supplied all-wheel drive as an alternative to front-wheel drive for engine variants B 200 CDI and B 220 CDI.

Features and Safety

Basic configurations were relatively well-appointed, including standard safety features such as Collision Prevent Assist. Optional features like a parking assistant and traffic sign recognition were available. While higher-end features like leather, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sliding roof, and navigation attracted more first-time buyers, entry-level versions were surprisingly well-equipped. Since 2014, the equipment packages have been known as Style, Urban, and AMG Line, similar to other Mercedes compact models.

Overall Impression

The B-Class (Type 246) may appear unassuming at first glance, but it offers exceptional versatility making it a practical and comfortable vehicle. Additionally, the compact van performs well in TÜV tests. On mobile.de, approximately 2000 pre-owned Mercedes B-Class vehicles from the second generation are currently available, starting at around 5000 euros, with many former taxi models with substantial mileage included.

Investors looking for a practical and reliable compact van might find the second- generation B-Class appealing. This period, spanning from 2011 to 2018, is renowned for offering compact vans that excel in functionality and reliability, making them ideal choices for second-hand buyers.

