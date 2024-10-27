Mercedes AMG CLE 53 provides enjoyable driving experience, despite the chilly weather.

Despite the chilling temperatures, Mercedes' internal tuning specialists at AMG aren't about to postpone their new CLE 53 Cabriolet's introduction. Even on nippy winter days, this versatile convertible boasts all-round capabilities. It boasts the prowess of a powerful hot rod with all-wheel drive and an inspiring six-cylinder engine, or the tranquility of a sun-adoring cushion that keeps passengers comfy and snug. The cost? It kicks off at about 90,000 euros for open-air fun in the AMG style.

Initial impressions leave you feeling warm and fuzzy. The freshly fabricated metal echoes the same enhancements as the coupe, which is already available. A wider track of 58 millimeters up front and 75 millimeters at the rear, broader fenders, and standard 19-inch wheels give it a muscular stance that's reminiscent of AMG. Standard features also include a Panamericana-style grille, increased air intakes, and specific tailpipe tips along the rear. Some might find it too understated, but AMG intends to offer more dressing options - including additional carbon elements, aerodynamic complements on the front and back bumper, and a diffuser panel between the tailpipe.

Interiors: A harmonious blend of luxury and racing

The cabin welcomes you with a luxurious union of opulence and motorsport aesthetics. Standard features include sport seats crafted from imitation leather and bright red contrast stitching. You can opt for the Nappa leather package adorned with AMG logos on the headrests or high-support sports seats. The digital instrument panel (12.3 inches) and the central, adjustable portrait display (11.9 inches) make the biggest impact. Additional features like a head-up display can also be included.

To live up to the high standards set by Affalterbach, the powerplant underwent a fine-tuning by the engineers themselves. Now, two distinct forces are responsible for the engine's power boost. An electromechanical compressor pumps a large volume of air into the engine to begin, until the boost is handed over to the power-amped exhaust turbocharger with up to 1.5 bar of pressure.

A Powerhouse from a Stop

The CLE 53 effortlessly delivers power from a standing start, providing power through the mid-range. The series CLE 450 maxes out at 381 PS and 500 Nm, but the potent beast from Affalterbach generates 330 kW/449 PS and 560 Nm from its 3-liter gasoline engine. The overboost function, which increases the boost pressure for ten seconds, amping up the torque to 600 Nm, is invaluable for merging onto highways or overtaking. The mild hybrid system, with a combined starter-generator, adds additional assistance with a temporary 17 kW/23 PS and 205 Nm of torque, ensuring optimal performance.

The powerplant synchronizes seamlessly with a 9-speed automatic transmission and a versatile all-wheel-drive system, which evenly distributes the engine's power across the four tires. The system, which has been calibrated by AMG, follows the driving situation and mode. During relaxed cruising, the front axle is decoupled for optimal fuel economy. When the road isn't as forgiving, all four tires dig in with vigor and unwavering tenacity.

The driver can manipulate the vehicle's character using the paddle shifters on the steering wheel and switching between various driving modes. In Sport mode, the dampers are stiffened, and most of the power is transferred to the rear wheels. If the AMG Dynamic Plus package is installed, a Drift Mode can be activated, allowing the CLE 53 to operate solely in rear-wheel drive with minimal traction and stability control intervention.

Soft and Smooth

When compared to the Coupe, the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet clearly carries a slightly softer touch - no doubt about it. The necessary reinforcements to counteract the absence of a roof, in addition to the convertible top hardware, weight it down. However, select components continue to make it an appealing choice - impressive acceleration figures and an abundance of power that remain convincing. The cabriolet is slightly less agile and reaches 100 km/h from a dead stop in 4.4 seconds.

The Race Start function, which is part of the AMG Dynamic Plus package, can shave off 0.2 seconds, making it possible to reach 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds. The electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h is consistent.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet isn't merely a vehicle for ambitious open-air drivers with a taste for luxury. Whether you're using it daily or on long trips, it provides ample space for the relaxed enthusiast. This is due to features such as adaptive suspension and the advanced Aircap system, which creates a comfortable, warm bubble of air in the cockpit during open-top driving. At speeds up to 60 km/h, the roof folds down in 20 seconds and is available in red, gray, and black. With its distinctive AMG design, the CLE 53 Cabriolet looks better than ever, offers a luxurious interior for four adults with limited luggage, and is easy to handle thanks to advanced electronics. However, despite its AMG enhancements, the 449 PS powerful cabriolet is not a true sports car. But it doesn't claim to be one either.

Mercedes-Benz AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet - Technical Details

Mid-range 2-seater convertible with four seats

Length: 4.85 m, Width: 1.94 m (with exterior mirrors 2.04 m), Height: 1.44 m. Wheelbase: 2.88 m, Boot volume: 410 liters (285 liters with open roof)

3.0-liter 6-cylinder turbocharged engine with electric supercharger, 330 kW/449 PS, maximum torque 560 Nm (momentarily 600 Nm with overboost), 48-volt onboard electrical system with integrated starter-generator, all-wheel drive, rear-axle steering, 9-speed automatic

0-100 km/h 4.4 sec. Vmax: 250 km/h, Fuel consumption (WLTP): 9.8-9.3 l/100 km, Emissions: 223-213 g/km, CO2 class G

Price: from 89,388 Euro**

