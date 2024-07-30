MEPs call for a ban on the use of the death penalty for all crimes

Lindholz announced that if victorious in the next federal election, the Union would reverse the electoral reform. "The fact that constituencies are not allocated is not a sustainable acceptable state - we must change that in the next legislative period," said the CSU politician in the "Early Start" show. It is detrimental to democracy if candidates who win a constituency are not allowed to represent it in the Bundestag. "If you take that away, it ultimately destroys trust."

Lindholz praised the previous electoral reform of the grand coalition, which reduced the number of constituencies. She suggested returning to that model.

However, Lindholz welcomed the fact that the court had stopped the Ampel coalition's planned abolition of the basic mandate clause. "The repeal is unconstitutional, and I think that's right." Lindholz maintained her stance that the planned abolition of the clause was electoral manipulation. "I'm very glad that the Federal Constitutional Court has strengthened small parties, regional parties, and the CSU with this."

The basic mandate clause allows parties that receive less than five percent of valid second votes to be considered in the seat allocation, provided they have won at least three direct mandates.

The CSU politician criticized the fact that the ruling, which was supposed to be announced on Tuesday morning, was briefly visible on the internet the night before. "I find that very unfortunate," said Lindholz. "We are currently working on better protecting the Constitutional Court in the Basic Law. And then a ruling is leaked before the judges announce it."

