Meppen reports rising water levels again

The water levels in Meppen in Emsland, which have recently fallen, are rising again according to the town. "We still have the situation under control, but we are still constantly on alert - and we have to be," said Meppen's mayor Helmut Knurbein in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the...

The dykes of the Ems in the town of Meppen are secured with sandbags.
The dykes of the Ems in the town of Meppen are secured with sandbags. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Flood situation - Meppen reports rising water levels again

The water levels in Meppen in Emsland, which have recently fallen, are rising again according to the town. "We still have the situation under control, but we are still constantly on alert - and we have to be," said Meppen's mayor Helmut Knurbein in a statement on Wednesday, referring to the weather situation.

In the district of Bokeloh, the peak water levels of the previous floods should be reached again or even exceeded in the course of Wednesday. The city assumes that the rise will continue until Friday. "This prompts us to maintain the measures we have taken until at least Sunday," said the head of the town hall. Dikes should continue to be checked.

Meppen is located on the Ems and Hase rivers and was particularly affected by the flooding in recent days. People had to be rescued from cars and houses on several occasions. In addition, a campsite and a retirement home were evacuated in the past few days.

