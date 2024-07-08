Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsPoliceProfileWomanCrimeRobberyFrechenNorth Rhine-WestphaliaMen

Men lured and robbed with fake profiles

The profile of the young woman who was supposedly looking for contact was false. At the agreed location, men were robbed and in some cases seriously injured. Four young people are said to be behind the series of robberies.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
Four youths identified after series of robberies. (symbol optics)
Four youths identified after series of robberies. (symbol optics)

Robbery series - Men lured and robbed with fake profiles

After four brutal daylight robberies in Frechen, the police have identified four juvenile suspects. The young men, aged between 14 and 17, are suspected of making contact with men over a fake woman's profile on the internet, as the Rhein-Erft-Kreis police announced today. At the arranged meeting place, the men were allegedly attacked and seriously injured. One victim had a mountain bike stolen, another had their wallet with cash and bank cards taken. In two cases, nothing was stolen.

The investigators were able to trace the suspects through analysis of a surveillance camera in the group. The youths were reportedly found during searches at three homes today, according to the police. A baseball bat and their mobile phones were secured. The police suspect that there may be further victims and ask them to come forward.

  1. The police in North Rhine-Westphalia are investigating a series of daylight robberies in Frechen, where four men were attacked and robbed by suspected juvenile offenders.
  2. The police believe that the juvenile suspects in the Frechen robberies communicated with their victims using a fake woman's profile on the internet.
  3. Four young men, aged between 14 and 17, are currently under investigation for their involvement in the brutal robberies in Frechen, North Rhine-Westphalia.
  4. The police in North Rhine-Westphalia have appealed to any potential victims of similar crimes to come forward, as they suspect that the four juvenile suspects in Frechen may have committed other robberies using a fake woman's profile.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public