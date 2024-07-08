Robbery series - Men lured and robbed with fake profiles

After four brutal daylight robberies in Frechen, the police have identified four juvenile suspects. The young men, aged between 14 and 17, are suspected of making contact with men over a fake woman's profile on the internet, as the Rhein-Erft-Kreis police announced today. At the arranged meeting place, the men were allegedly attacked and seriously injured. One victim had a mountain bike stolen, another had their wallet with cash and bank cards taken. In two cases, nothing was stolen.

The investigators were able to trace the suspects through analysis of a surveillance camera in the group. The youths were reportedly found during searches at three homes today, according to the police. A baseball bat and their mobile phones were secured. The police suspect that there may be further victims and ask them to come forward.

