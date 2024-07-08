Labor market - Men in Hesse are twice as likely to be managers as women

In Hessen, men hold double the number of leadership positions than women. According to the Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, referring to the nationwide Census Survey 2022, there were approximately 3.0 million gainfully employed persons as of May 15, 2022. Of the roughly 1.6 million male gainfully employed persons, 6.5% (104,100 persons) held leadership positions. The proportion of women in leadership positions among the 1.4 million female gainfully employed persons was 3.2% (45,800 persons).

Gender Differences in Occupations

According to statistics, there are significant differences between men and women in the types of jobs they hold: In the crafts or craft-related professions, 88.6% of the employees were male. The operation and maintenance of machinery and montage professions were also predominantly male (86.8%). In addition, 79.3% of the specialists in the agriculture and forestry sector and fishing were male.

On the other hand, the proportion of women was higher among clerical workers and commercial employees, with 63.8% according to the Office as of May 15, 2022. Female employees were also overrepresented in service sector jobs with a share of 61.5%. In professions that require a technician or technician diploma or an equivalent non-technical diploma, the proportion of women was 52.7%, which was slightly higher than that of men (47.3%). According to the statement, this included vocational school diplomas, including master and technician training, as well as diplomas from health and social care schools.

Women more likely to have a professional qualification than men

According to the data, three quarters (75.7%) of the gainfully employed persons in Hessen held a professional qualification in May 2022. The proportion of female gainfully employed persons with such a qualification was slightly higher than that of male gainfully employed persons (77.0% versus 74.5%).

The Census, which is a population census, is used by statisticians approximately every ten years to determine how many people live in Germany, where they live, and what they do for a living.

