Crime - Men flee from Berlin psychiatric hospital: two injured

Two mentally ill offenders who are considered dangerous escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Berlin-Reinickendorf on Christmas Eve. Two nurses were injured in the escape, which took place early on Sunday morning. One of them was taken to hospital with stab wounds, the other was treated as an outpatient, according to the police and health authorities. A search is now underway for the escapees.

The psychiatric hospital is a secure hospital in the Wittenau district where mentally ill or addicted offenders are housed. According to the information available so far, a 34-year-old inmate is said to have called a 45-year-old nurse to him at around 3.30 am under a pretext and then knocked her down with a frying pan.

A 53-year-old colleague of the woman rushed to help and was then allegedly attacked by the man with a knife. According to dpa information, she suffered injuries to her neck. The suspected attacker and another inmate then fled from the prison grounds.

The two escapees are reportedly considered dangerous due to their mental illnesses. At least one of the two could be armed with a knife. The police and the health authorities responsible for the prison did not provide any further details, citing tactical investigation reasons.

It was only last Wednesday night that unknown persons had tried to free a member of a known clan of Arab origin from a different Berlin psychiatric hospital in the Buch district. However, according to the health authorities, the attempt failed because guards noticed the break-in and intervened. The strangers fled.

Joint statement from the police and the health authorities

Source: www.stern.de