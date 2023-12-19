Markgröningen - Men attack teenager: Remand in custody

Following a suspected knife attack on a teenager in Markgröningen (Ludiwgsburg district), four young men have been remanded in custody. They are suspected of attempted manslaughter, as the police and public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The suspects are between 18 and 20 years old. They are said to have driven to a supermarket in a car on Sunday night, where they deliberately attacked, beat and threatened a 17-year-old. One of the suspects is said to have injured the victim several times with a knife. The perpetrators then fled.

The 17-year-old was found by witnesses and underwent emergency surgery in hospital. He is now out of danger. Another young man, who is said to have driven into the parking lot with the suspects, remained at large because he was presumably not involved in the actual crime. A police spokeswoman was initially unable to provide any information on the motive or background.

Investigators did not initially find any indications that the attack was connected to the violent clashes between two rival groups in the Stuttgart area.

