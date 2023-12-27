Bielefeld - Men attack homeless man: stopped by passers-by

According to the police, passers-by in Bielefeld city center stopped an attack by four men on a homeless man. According to the police report, the three witnesses noticed late on Tuesday evening that the young men approached a homeless man and then punched and kicked him. The three passers-by detained one of the suspected thugs. The other three initially fled, but were later caught thanks to personal descriptions and the police investigation.

Three of the four attackers had been drinking alcohol before the attack on the man, according to the police. The suspects are facing charges of grievous bodily harm. The homeless man was taken to hospital.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de