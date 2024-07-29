- Men attack federal police and railroad workers

Two young men assaulted federal police officers and railway security personnel in Regensburg. In the process, two policewomen and two railway employees sustained minor injuries, as reported by the federal police. The two men, aged 20 and 22, were apprehended on Sunday in a train after they were observed running across the tracks at the main station. They refused to leave the train when ordered to do so. When officers attempted to remove the 20-year-old from the train, the 22-year-old interfered. After the 20-year-old was eventually subdued and restrained on the platform, the 22-year-old struck the railway security personnel. He too was restrained. The injuries occurred during the struggle.

The federal police launched an investigation into charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, attempted escape, and bodily harm.

The assault on the federal police officers and railway security personnel can be categorized as a serious criminal act. Due to their interference and resistance, both men face multiple criminal charges.

