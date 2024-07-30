- Men also need safe housing

North Rhine-Westphalia has established a network of shelters for women, children, and men affected by domestic violence over the past years. Currently, there are nearly 700 shelters for women, 743 for children, and an additional 20 for men in the region, according to a response from the state government to an SPD inquiry. According to a crime situation report by the state police, more than 70 percent of the victims are female.

The Ministry of Equality reports that around 70 women's shelters are currently being funded in NRW. The five shelters for men co-financed by the state are located in Bielefeld, Cologne, and Düsseldorf, the Aachen region, and the Münsterland.

NRW thus accounts for approximately half of the 41 men's shelters nationwide. There are currently no plans to expand this offer, while the funding of further women's shelters is being reviewed.

The number of women's shelters has been steadily increasing since 2018 (578). The first eight places for men were established in 2020. Since 2022, NRW has been meeting the recommendation of the Federal Expertise Center for Men's Violence Protection with 20 places, the ministry explained. Additionally, there is a "Help Hotline for Men's Violence".

The network of shelters in North Rhine-Westphalia includes facilities for not just women and children, but also for men affected by domestic violence. As mentioned, there are five shelters for men co-financed by the state in various locations.

