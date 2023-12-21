Cindy Crawford - Memories of meetings with the royals

US model Cindy Crawford (57) appears in a small scene in the final season of "The Crown" - and has now commented on this on her Instagram page. In her story, she also showed a photo in which she can be seen together with Princess Diana (1961-1997).

The model shows the scene from "The Crown"

In an Instagram post, Crawford published a clip from the second part of the sixth season of the Netflix hit about the British royal family. In the scene, she is addressed in a conversation between Prince Philip (Jonathan Pryce) and Prince William (Ed McVey). In the scene from episode five, which premiered on December 14, the young prince opened the door to his dormitory at Eton to find that his grandfather had paid him a surprise visit. Pictures of Crawford and her colleagues Naomi Campbell (53) and Claudia Schiffer (53) were emblazoned on the wall. "Nothing to be ashamed of! Do they have names?" asked Pryce in his role as Philip. "In my day it was Rita Hayworth, Betty Grable and Lana Turner."

Given her "little cameo appearance", Crawford's memories of meeting the royals came flooding back: "I vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered 'Super Models')."

"Like I was talking to a friend"

In her story, she posted a joint photo with Diana, which she had already published on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Princess's death in 2017. At the time, she wrote: "I remember this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number in my office and called to ask for me." She continued in her 2017 tribute: "My assistant was in shock! We finally got together and she asked if I would come over for tea next time I was in London - I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a sweet surprise for him and Prince Harry."

She said she was nervous and didn't know what to wear for the occasion. But then "it was like talking to a friend ". She raved about Diana: "She was a class act and showed us all what a modern princess should be."

Six seasons of "The Crown"

The first season of "The Crown" started in 2016. The sixth season marks the end of the successful Netflix series. The final season was released in two parts. The first episodes were released on November 16 and dealt with the time surrounding Diana's accidental death. The second part, which was released on 14 December, dealt with more recent events in the royal family, such as the wedding of Charles (75) and Camilla (76) and the beginnings of William (41) and Kate's (41) relationship.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de