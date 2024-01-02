Skip to content
Memorial to the rescue of Jewish children smeared

A memorial at Berlin's Friedrichstraße S-Bahn station, which commemorates the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis, has been graffitied. A drawing of a building with a cross and a crescent was painted on the memorial on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, as the police confirmed on Tuesday...

A memorial at Berlin's Friedrichstraße S-Bahn station, which commemorates the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis, has been graffitied. A drawing of a building with a cross and a crescent was painted on the memorial on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, as the police confirmed on Tuesday following reports on the Internet. The State Security Department of the State Office of Criminal Investigation, which is responsible for political crimes, is investigating damage to property. The drawing was noticed by police officers on Monday evening and later removed.

The memorial in front of Friedrichstraße station in Berlin-Mitte commemorates around 10,000 Jewish children who were rescued by Jewish aid organizations between 1938 and 1939 on so-called Kindertransports from Germany to Great Britain.

