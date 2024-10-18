Meloni's strategy for Albania encounters significant challenges

Recently, the first batch of migrants arrived at camps in Albania. Subsequently, a Roman court made a ruling that these migrants, specifically twelve men from Egypt and Bangladesh, can now proceed to Italy. This decision has caused turmoil within the Italian government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

These twelve individuals had initially intended to reach Italy from Libya, but were detained in Albania since mid-week. The court declared their detention outside the European Union as unlawful, stating that neither Egypt nor Bangladesh can be considered a safe country of origin. These men are anticipated to embark on an Italian naval ship this Saturday and potentially arrive at the port of Bari where a final decision on their asylum applications will be made.

Opponents of the Italian right-wing government label this court ruling as a political verdict by a left-leaning judiciary. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has announced plans to appeal, going as high as the highest instance. However, the opposition regards Meloni's goal of reviewing asylum applications outside Italy and the EU as having already failed. Socialist opposition leader Elly Schlein pronounced this situation as shameful and estimated it will cost Italy 800 million euros - the estimated cost of constructing these camps.

EU Members Monitor Developments

These twelve men were part of the first group of sixteen migrants that were transported by an Italian naval ship during their flight and subsequently transferred to Albania mid-week. Four individuals from this group, who were either minors or suffering from serious health issues, were permitted to continue to Italy. Approximately 3000 asylum seekers are expected to be housed in these camps in the future.

Italy becomes the first European Union nation to accommodate refugees outside the union. In Albania, their applications will be evaluated by Italian officials in a speedy procedure. Those who have a rightful claim to asylum will be allowed to proceed to Italy. All others will presumably be returned. However, only adult males from 'safe' countries will be housed in these camps. Children, women, the sick, and torture victims will be permitted to proceed to Italy promptly.

Italy is among the EU countries most significantly impacted by the African immigration to Europe via the Mediterranean. Last year, almost 160,000 migrants arrived on Italy's shores by boat. While currently fewer individuals are arriving compared to last year, tens of thousands continue to embark on often poor-quality vessels. The Italian experiment is being closely examined by other EU countries.

The EU Members are closely monitoring the situation, as Italy becomes the first European Union nation to accommodate refugees outside the union. The Commission, being a key player in EU affairs, may have a role in assessing the impact and effectiveness of this new approach.

The court ruling allowing these twelve men to proceed to Italy has sparked debates about the role of the judiciary in asylum cases, further fueling the political tension within the Italian government.

Read also: