Meloni embarks on a legal confrontation pathway

Italy intends to push forward with its questionable strategy of handling asylum applications in Albania, despite a court order. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a cabinet meeting on Monday to devise a strategy. The government has also stated its intent to appeal the ruling. Meloni emphasized during her trip to Lebanon that the term "safe countries of origin" might require clarification. Piantedosi, the Interior Minister, expressed optimism that the court decision would be reversed, suggesting a possible appeal to the Supreme Court if necessary. Critics within the opposition have called for the controversial policy to be abolished.

Italy's authorities have established two centers in Albania for processing asylum applications. The first group of migrants arrived at the Shengjin port in Albania on Wednesday. This development marks the start of a new agreement between EU and non-EU countries, aiming to curb illegal migrant entries.

Nevertheless, a Roman court ruled that 12 migrants from the Gjader facility, who hail from unsafely classified countries like Egypt and Bangladesh, were to be returned to Italy. Courts criticized Rome for arbitrarily extending the list of "safe countries of origin" by parts of other nations, thereby violating a ruling from the European Court of Justice. Specifically, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had deemed Bangladesh and Egypt unsafe for tourists. The decisions concerning these cases were intended to be made in Rome.

Meloni has pledged to enact new regulations supported by her trio of right-wing parties. She insisted that safety assessments were the government's responsibility, not that of the judges. The leader of the Fratelli d'Italia party (Brothers of Italy) voiced her objection towards the courts interfering in the matter of country safety.

As of now, the 12 men are on their way to the southern Italian port city of Bari. They were part of the initial group of 16 migrants apprehended by Italian authorities as they tried to cross the Mediterranean. Four other migrants, owing to their status as minors or those with significant health issues, were granted permission to continue their journey to Italy.

In Albania, asylum applications will be examined swiftly: individuals entitled to refugee status will be allowed to travel to Italy. All those who do not qualify must return to their countries of origin. The facilities have a capacity to accommodate up to 3,000 asylum seekers.

However, only adult males from "safe" nations will be housed at the facilities. The regulation does not apply to children, women, the ill, and victims of torture. These groups will have immediate access to Italy. This contentious Italian initiative is drawing significant attention from other EU countries.

