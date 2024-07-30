Melanie Müller shows up - and is newly married

Nazi Salute and Drug Possession: Ballermann Star Melanie Müller Must Face Court Today. She Surprises with News About Her Relationship Status.

Melanie Müller, who previously postponed two court dates due to illness, appeared today at the Leipzig Local Court. The Ballermann singer and former RTL jungle queen is accused of showing the Nazi salute multiple times during a performance in Leipzig in September 2022. Additionally, 0.69 grams of cocaine mixture and an ecstasy tablet were found during a search of her Leipzig apartment.

At the start of the trial, Müller surprised reporters by announcing that she had recently gotten married abroad. She did not reveal the identity of her second husband, but it is likely her boyfriend, Andreas Kunz. Müller has two children with her ex-husband, Mike Blümer, whom she divorced in 2021.

Müller Denies Nazi Salute

The prosecution has charged Müller with "using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations" and drug possession. A video taken at her 2022 performance appears to show her raising her arm in what looks like a Nazi salute. Müller has denied the gesture and any connection to "right-wing radicals or nationalist ideologies." She claimed she was only trying to hype up the crowd. Neither Müller nor her management have commented on the allegations recently. Until a final verdict, Müller is presumed innocent. The court has set a continuation date for August 13.

Müller was born in the Saxon town of Oschatz. Initially starting as a porn actress under the fake name Scarlet Young, she gained fame through participating in the RTL show "Der Bachelor." With her East German straightforwardness, she won the audience's favor, winning the RTL show "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!" in 2014 and "Promi Big Brother" in 2021. Since then, she has appeared in numerous TV formats and is known as a Schlager singer, particularly on Mallorca.

